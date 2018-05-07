JESSE ROGERS – TRY NOT TO SUCK: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon

Author: Jesse Rogers (with co-author Bill Chastain)

Book: TRY NOT TO SUCK: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon

Publishing: Triumph Books (March 15, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

With his irreverant personality, laid-back approach, and penchant for the unexpected, Joe Maddon is a singular presence among Major League Baseball managers. Whether he’s bringing clowns and live bear cubs to spring training or leading the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series victory in 108 years, Maddon is always one to watch. In Try Not to Suck, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and MLB.com’s Bill Chastain fully explore Maddon’s life and career, delving behind the scenes and dissecting that mystique which makes Maddon so popular with players and analysts alike. Packed with insight, anecdotes, and little-known facts, this is the definitive account of the curse-breaker and trailblazer at the helm of the Cubs’ new era.