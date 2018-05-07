IOWA TAX CUT PACKAGE MAY RESULT IN 10% REDUCTION FOR STATE INCOME TAXES

IOWA TAX CUT PACKAGE MAY RESULT IN 10% REDUCTION FOR STATE INCOME...

One of the last major acts of the Iowa Legislature before it adjourned Saturday was to pass what Republicans call the largest tax cuts in state history.

Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull chaired the Senate’s tax-writing committee.

OC……of their paycheck.” :08

Twenty-eight Senate Republicans approved the tax plan which cuts individual income taxes by an average of 10 percent in 2019.

In future years, corporate tax cuts are to be added to the mix — for a total reduction in state tax revenue expected to be in the range of 400-million dollars.

Republican Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City, says if Iowa businesses are to grow, Iowa taxes have to shrink.

OC….and investing.” :06

Democratic Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City warns the tax cuts are so large, there will be a “flood of red ink” in the state budget in future years.

OC………against good math.” :04

Democrats say Iowans who earn between 30- and 40-thousand dollars a year will get an average tax cut of 92 dollars a year.

All the Democrats present in both the House and Senate voted against the bill as did Independent Senator David Johnson.