FIVE DEAD IN NEBRASKA I-80 CRASHES

At least five people died Sunday in three crashes on a stretch of Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol closed 13 miles of eastbound I-80 near Milford for several hours after the morning crashes .

Seward County Sheriff Joe Yocum says the first crash happened after a westbound vehicle crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle.

Four people in the westbound vehicle died, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to the hospital.

In the second accident, a semi-trailer truck rear-ended another semi, causing a chain reaction crash with a third semi and a pick up truck.

The driver of the first semi died in the crash and his truck caught fire.

The Nebraska State Patrol says he may have been texting at the time of the crash.

The third crash happened when an SUV failed to observe that traffic had slowed and rear ended another semi.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

