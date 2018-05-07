EARLY VOTING BEGINS FOR THE IOWA PRIMARY

Absentee balloting for the June 5th Iowa primary is now underway.

Steve Hofmeyer of the Woodbury County Elections Department says voters may now cast their ballot at the county courthouse:

OC……….4pm on Saturday. :13

Since it is a primary election, Hofmeyer says voters will have to choose one specific party’s candidates to cast their ballot for:

OC……..election is over. :17

You may vote absentee in person up through June 4th, the day before the primary.

Residents may also request an absentee ballot by mail through their county auditor’s office.

This is the first primary election in which Voter ID requirements are included on absentee ballots.

Voters must include their driver’s license or non-operator’s ID number on the absentee ballot request.

If a voter does not have one of those forms of identification, they should place their Voter ID PIN card number on the request form.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 25th.