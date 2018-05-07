185TH AIR GUARD MEMBERS ON SPECIAL DUTY IN KOSOVO

Airmen and soldiers from the Iowa National Guard are in the nation of Kosovo this week as part of a two week exercise being conducted with the Kosovo Security Force.

Major Brandon Cochran of the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard in Des Moines says just over fifty Iowa Guard members are working with their Kosovo counterparts as part of the U. S. Military, European Command’s State Partner Program:

OC…state partnership program. :21

Captain Marty Hogan of Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing says clinicians are working in the class room and participating in field training with members of the Kosovo Security Force medical clinic:

OC…….NATO certification. :12

Hogan says the annual exercise dubbed “Eagle 6” with the Kosovo Security Force is building continued cooperation and strong relationships.

OC…huge thing. ;20

The group also includes members of the Army Guard’s 831st engineering company from Middletown, Iowa who are working with the KSF honing construction skills.

The operation is taking place in Kosovo through May 14th.

The Iowa National Guard has been working with Kosovo as part of the state partner program since 2011.

Photos by MSgt. Vince De Groot 185th Air National Guard