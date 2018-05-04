Streveler signs with Winnipeg

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota all-American quarterback Chris Streveler has signed a free agent contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He is scheduled to report on May 15.

Streveler, a two-year starter for the Coyotes after transferring from University of Minnesota, set 20 program records and five MVFC records last fall including new single-season marks for passing yards (4,134) and total offense (4,854). He accounted for 43 touchdowns – 32 passing and 11 rushing – and led the nation in total offense while taking on one of the toughest schedules in the country. In essentially 12 games, he faced eight top-25 opponents and one FBS foe.

“I am thankful for the opportunity and excited to get up there, compete and play some football,” said Streveler. “I had a couple of minicamp tryout offers from some NFL teams, but I really enjoyed my visit in Winnipeg. I attended their minicamp, liked what I saw and who I met, learned more about the game and threw after some practices.”

Streveler was named Phil Steele’s FCS Offensive Player of the Year and College Sports Madness’ Offensive Player of the Year. He was also the runner-up for the Walter Payton Award given to the top offensive player in FCS football. Streveler was the first-team quarterback on three all-America lists. He also became the first South Dakota player to be named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.

One of five team captains, Streveler led the Coyotes to an 8-5 record and to the FCS playoffs for the first time. USD defeated Nicholls in its playoff debut and accounted for six touchdowns (5 pass, 1 run) in the round of 16 against fifth-ranked Sam Houston State.

Streveler completed 316 of 481 passes in 2017 for 4,134 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He was also the Coyotes’ leading rusher with 720 yards and 11 scores. In two seasons and 23 games, Streveler passed for 6,081 yards and ran for 1,543. He was responsible for 74 touchdowns (54 pass, 20 run).

Winnipeg boasts 10 Grey Cup Championships in a record 24 appearances. The Blue Bombers finished the regular season 12-6 last year under head coach Mike O’Shea. The team’s first preseason game is slated for June 1, and its season opener is June 14 at home against Edmonton.