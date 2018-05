A SCAVENGER HUNT THROUGH DOWNTOWN STORES AND SHOPS WILL KICK OFF SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY EVENTS IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEKEND.

KALYNN SORTINO OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS IT’S A FUN WAY TO EXPLORE THE DOWNTOWN VENUES:

GAMEBOARDS CAN BE PICKED UP AT DOWNTOWN PARTNERS AT 418 PIERCE STREET, THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM OR THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.