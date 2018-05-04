REYNOLDS SIGNS HEARTBEAT ABORTION BILL INTO LAW

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a six-week abortion ban into law, marking the strictest abortion regulation in the nation.

The Republican governor signed the bill Friday at her state capitol office.

The measure is expected to quickly face a court challenge as both the Iowa affiliates of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union said earlier Friday that they would sue Reynolds if she signed the bill.

Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved the legislation earlier in the week.

The bill bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.

Similar bans approved in other states haven’t gone into effect because they were challenged in court over their constitutionality.