MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY STUDENTS TAKE PART IN “STEM DAY”

STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL COMBINED LEARNING WITH SOME FUN ACTIVITIES FRIDAY AS PART OF THE STEM PROGRAM.

3RD GRADER RYAN OSBORN TOOK PART IN “COSMIC BOWLING” WHERE HE MOVED A BOWLING BALL BY REMOTE CONTROL:

OC…..HIT BOWLING PINS. :09

TEACHER ANNETTE EAST SAYS THE WHOLE SCHOOL TOOK PART IN THE STEM ACTIVITIES, WHICH STANDS FOR SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATH:

OC…………LITTLE GROUPS. ;16

OSBORN SAYS THE STEM SCIENCE ACTIVITIES ARE HIS FAVORITE PART OF SCHOOL;

OC………..AND TAPE. :08

MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY IS DESIGNATED AS A STEM SCHOOL FOR INDEPENDENT THINKING AND CREATIVE LEARNING IN THE SIOUX CITY DISTRICT.