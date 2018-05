KRIST INTRODUCES RUNNING MATE IN NEBRASKA GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN

NEBRASKA GUBENATORIAL CANDIDATE BOB KRIST AND HIS NEWLY CHOSEN RUNNING MATE BROUGHT THEIR DEMOCRATIC CAMPAIGN TO NORTHEAST NEBRASKA FRIDAY.

KRIST CHOSE STATE SENATOR LYNNE WALZ OF FREMONT AS HIS CHOICE FOR LT. GOVERNOR EARLIER THIS WEEK:

WALZ HAS SERVED ONE TERM AS A STATE SENATOR REPRESENTING DISTRICT 15.

SHE SAYS PARTISANSHIP IN THE UNICAMERAL HAS FRUSTRATED HER AND KEPT THE STATE SENATE FROM ACCOMPLISHING SOME OF ITS GOALS:

KRIST, WHOSE FRUSTRATION LED HIM TO SWITCH FROM THE REPUBLICAN TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AS HE WOUND UP A DECADE IN THE STATE SENATE, SAYS NEBRASKANS ARE TIRED OF WAITING FOR PROPERTY TAX REFORM:

KRIST IS ONE OF THREE DEMOCRATS ON THE MAY 15TH PRIMARY BALLOT IN NEBRASKA.