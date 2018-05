JUNG HONORED FOR HISTORIC BUILDING PRESERVATION EFFORT

A LONG TIME SIOUX CITY HISTORIAN HAS BEEN HONORED FOR HIS EFFORTS TO PRESERVE LOCAL BUILDINGS.

JIM JUNG RECEIVED THE TREASURE OF SIOUX CITY AWARD FRIDAY IN A CEREMONY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE:

JUNG HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CENTENNIAL PROJECT TO CELEBRATE THE CENTURY OLD STRUCTURE:

FITTINGLY, THE AWARD JUNG WAS GIVEN IS MADE FROM A PIECE OF SIOUX CITY’S FORMER HISTORIC CARNEGIE PUBLIC LIBRARY FLOOR:

JUNG WAS PRESENTED HIS AWARD BY BOB COACHER OF THE HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION AND MAYOR BOB SCOTT.