FOUR CHARGED IN YANKTON SUICIDE CASE

There’s more information regarding four suspects facing charges in the aftermath of a 17-year-old Yankton girl’s suicide in South Dakota.

Court records show 18-year-old Andrew Johnson, 19-year-old Logan Huber and 20-year-old Logan Winder face felony charges including methamphetamine possession.

Winder is also accused of burglary and stealing a gun.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested.

Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen says officials are waiting for a toxicology report from the girl’s autopsy that could take several weeks.

Authorities say the girl died early Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.