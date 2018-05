SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2700 BLOCK OF SOUTH PAXTON FRIDAY MORNING FOR AN ODOR AND SMOKE PROBLEM IN A HOME.

ASSISTANT CHIEF BRAD ROBINSON SAYS NO FIRE OR SMOKE WAS FOUND, BUT THEY DID HELP THE HOME OWNER OUT WITH A QUICK INSPECTION TO TAKE CARE OF THE SMOKE DETECTOR THAT MAY HAVE MALFUNCTIONED:

OC……..A BAD DETECTOR. :05

IT’S RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REPLACE YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS EVERY TEN YEARS AND CHANGE THE BATTERIES TWICE A YEAR TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE FUNCTIONING PROPERLY.