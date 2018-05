CLOVIS TO CONTINUE WORK FOR CONSERVATIVE CAUSES ON RETURN HOME

SAM CLOVIS HAS RESIGNED HIS POST AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

CLOVIS SAYS FRIDAY WAS HIS LAST DAY IN WASHINGTON AND THAT HE IS RETURNING HOME TO NORTHWEST IOWA:

CLOVIS SAYS HE IS PROUD OF WHAT HE’S ACCOMPLISHED AND IS READY TO GO ON TO SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

CLOVIS HAD PREVIOUSLY WITHDRAWN HIS NAME AFTER BEING NOMINATED TO BE THE U.S.D.A UNDERSECRETARY FOR RESEARCH, EDUCATION AND ECONOMICS BECAUSE OF DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION TO THE NOMINATION:

CLOVIS WON’T HAVE MUCH DOWN TIME BEFORE HE STARTS HIS NEXT ENDEAVOR INVOLVING CONSERVATIVE CAUSES:

HE ALSO FORMERLY RAN FOR STATE TREASURER, BUT SAYS HE HAS NO PLANS TO BE INVOLVED WITH STATE POLITICS AT THIS TIME.