SUSPECT ARRESTED & CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT BURGLARY

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY BROKE INTO A MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT TUESDAY EVENING.

35-YEAR-OLD KEITH DUANE TAYLOR IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

AUTHORITIES SAY TAYLOR FORCIBLY ENTERED A DWELLING AT THE MORNINGSIDE HILLS APARTMENTS ON SOUTH RUSTIN AND FIRED A SHOT INSIDE THE APARTMENT.

TAYLOR IS ALSO FACING AN ASSAULT CHARGE FROM A DIFFERENT CASE WHERE HE WAS ARRESTED IN EARLY MARCH.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50,000 BOND.