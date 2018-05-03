SIOUX CENTER’S DORDT COLLEGE TO BECOME A UNIVERSITY IN 2019

Some major changes are coming to Sioux Center’s Dordt College.

The school announced Thursday that it will officially become Dordt University in 2019.

President Erik Hoekstra says Dordt now looks and acts more like a university than a college.

He says the change fits Dordt’s mission, highlights the excellence of its academic programs, and emphasizes its global footprint:

Dordt College will officially become Dordt University on May 13th of 2019, three days after the class of 2019 becomes the final class to graduate from Dordt College.