REYNOLDS & MILLER WEIGH OPTIONS ON NEW IOWA ABORTION BILL

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s waiting to receive the official copy of legislation that supporters say will place Iowa at “ground zero” in the national debate over abortion.

A bill that would ban nearly all abortions in Iowa cleared the House late Tuesday night and the Senate early Wednesday morning.

Reynolds says she is “excited” to see the bill which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, but isn’t ready to publicly declare she’ll sign it into law.

OC…….very soon.” :06

If Reynolds were to veto the bill, though, it would surprise bill backers who consider her an ally in their quest to outlaw abortion.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, is already considering whether his office would defend a new state abortion ban in court.

A lawsuit challenging it is expected if the governor signs the bill into law.

OC……..of serious thought.” :10

Miller’s office is already defending the state in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2017 law that requires a three-day waiting period for women seeking abortions in Iowa.

The A-C-L-U of Iowa and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed that lawsuit a year ago.

Radio Iowa