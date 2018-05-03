MAJOR CONSTRUCTION TO START SOON ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE

Street construction that will last through the summer and fall will begin again next week on Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.

The reconstruction project will run the length of Morningside Avenue stretching from South Lakeport Street to South Nicollet Street.

The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks plus replace water lines, storm sewers and street lights.

The project will be constructed in four stages beginning with closing South Clinton from Morningside Avenue to Garretson Avenue.

The Contractor plans to begin construction next Wednesday, May 9th.

The work is anticipated to completed sometime in November.