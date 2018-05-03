JUVENILE DRIVING STOLEN BOBCAT LEADS AUTHORITIES ON PURSUIT THROUGH GREENVILLE

A 12-year-old male who ran away from the Florence Crittenton Center Thursday evening created havoc in the Greenville area of Sioux City when he stole a Bobcat and drove through the area.

Several police cars were called to the area to bring the stolen skidloader to a halt.

Officers pursued the youth on Correctionville Road, North Cornelia and Paxton Streets for around 45 minutes before the bobcat got stuck in mud off of Correctionville Road.

Some police cars sustained damage in an attempt to halt the stolen vehicle.

No one was injured in the pursuit and the juvenile was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and faces several charges.

