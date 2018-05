FREE COMIC BOOK DAY TO FEATURE SUPER HEROES AND KID’S FAVORITES

COMIC BOOK FANS OF ALL AGES WILL BE LINING UP SATURDAY TO PICK UP ISSUES OF THEIR FAVORITE CHARACTERS AND SUPER HEROES AS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL “FREE COMIC BOOK DAY”.

KEVIN MCGARRY OF SIOUX CITY’S ACME COMICS SAYS SOME OF THE BOOKS TIE IN WITH CURRENT AND UPCOMING BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES:

OC………HUGE MOVIE TOO. ;11

MCGARRY SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHER FUN TITLES TOO:

OC……….DOZENS OF BOOKS. ;18

AND THERE’S PLENTY OF OTHER ACTIVITIES TAKING PLACE IN THE PARKING LOT ADDING TO THE FUN OF FREE COMIC BOOK DAY:

OC…….FOOD TRUCK HERE. ;12

THE EVENT RUNS FROM NOON UNTIL 4PM THIS SATURDAY AT ACME COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES AT 1622 PIERCE STREET.