FRAUD FIGHTERS TARGET SCAMMERS & SWINDLERS

LOCAL RESIDENTS HEARD WAYS TO PROTECT THEMSELVES AND THEIR MONEY FROM SWINDLERS AND FRAUD AT A FORUM THURSDAY IN THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

IOWA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER DOUG OMMEN SAYS ELDERLY PEOPLE ARE OFTEN TARGETED:

OMMEN SAYS THE FRAUD FIGHTERS EFFORT IS FUNDED BY THE PERPETRATORS WHO HAVE BEEN CAUGHT AND PROSECUTED FOR THEIR CRIMES AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF IOWA:

AROUND 200 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE EVENT.

YOU MAY FIND MORE INFORMATION ONLINE AT IOWAFRAUDFIGHTERS.GOV.