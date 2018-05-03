FEENSTRA SAYS IOWA TAX BILL REMAINS A WORK IN PROGRESS

A 49-page analysis of the tax bill Republicans in the Iowa legislature plan to pass this Saturday has been released, but the actual legislation was still being written last (Wednesday) night.

Republicans on a Senate committee approved a tax bill Wednesday afternoon, but Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull says it will be replaced during Senate debate with the plan that’s still under construction.

OC……we can compete. :13

Democrats in the Senate are objecting to the part of the G-O-P plan that would impose the state sales tax on what some call the “new economy.”

The sales tax would be charged on Netflix subscriptions, cell phone apps, e-book purchases and ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft as well as traditional taxi cabs.