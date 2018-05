CLOVIS RESIGNS POST AS TRUMP SENIOR U.S.D.A. ADVISOR

SAM CLOVIS HAS RESIGNED HIS POST AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

CLOVIS TOLD KSCJ NEWS THURSDAY NIGHT THAT FRIDAY WILL BE HIS LAST DAY IN WASHINGTON AND THAT HE IS RETURNING HOME TO NORTHWEST IOWA.

CLOVIS TOLD NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG THAT “FIVE YEARS OF LIVING OUT OF MY SUITCASE AND TRUCK IS ENOUGH AND I NEED TO RECHARGE”.

CLOVIS HAD PREVIOUSLY WITHDRAWN HIS NAME AFTER BEING NOMINATED TO BE THE U.S.D.A UNDERSECRETARY FOR RESEARCH, EDUCATION AND ECONOMICS BECAUSE OF DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION TO THE NOMINATION.

HE IS A FORMER PROFESSOR AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE, HOSTED A TALK SHOW ON KSCJ AND IS A RETIRED FIGHTER PILOT.

WE’LL HAVE MORE ON THIS STORY ON KSCJ NEWS AT 5PM FRIDAY.