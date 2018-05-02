X’S RELEASE SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE & ROSTER

The Sioux City Explorers 2018 spring training roster is set and the X’s will begin day one of spring training this Saturday (May 5th) at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park with 27 players in camp (17 pitchers, 2 catchers, 5 infielders, and 3 outfielders).

After the first day of practice at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park, the X’s will travel to Seward, NE on Sunday, May 6th to play the Lincoln Saltdogs in the first of six scheduled exhibition contests with the first pitch set for 4:00 PM.

The X’s will then hold two more days of spring training at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park before loading the bus Wednesday (May 9) in route to Moville, IA for exhibition game number two versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 7:00 PM contest.

The following day the X’s will head to Vermillion, SD to take on the Canaries at 6:00 PM (Broadcast live on 1360AM/94.9FM KSCJ).

The X’s will hold their 4th day of spring training on Friday in Sioux City before playing exhibition game number three on Saturday versus the Lincoln Saltdogs in Norfolk, with first pitch set for 6:30 PM.

On Sunday, May 13th, the X’s will head to Huron, SD for a game versus the Sioux Falls Canaries before heading to Yankton, SD to wrap up their exhibition schedule on Monday, May 14th for a 6:00 PM game versus the Canaries at Riverside Park.

After two more days of spring training at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park (May 15-16), the X’s will open the 2018 season on the road at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, NE versus the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday, May 17th with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.

The Explorers 2018 home opener is set for Friday, May 25th versus the Cleburne Railroaders in a 7:05 PM contest with Nate Samson replica player T-Shirts to be thrown out during the game thanks to Absolute Screen Art.

The X’s continue the 3 game series versus the Railroaders on Saturday with magnet schedule giveaway night thanks to Wells Fargo Bank.

The series wraps up on Sunday before the Kansas City T-Bones visit Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park for a four game series (May 28-31).

To view the 2018 spring training roster, please visit www.xsbaseball.com

2018 Spring Training Schedule:

Saturday, May 5 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Sunday, May 6 – Exhibition game in Seward, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs – 4:00PM

Monday, May 7 – 11:00am-3:00pm (Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Tuesday, May 8 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 9 – Exhibition game in Moville, IA vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 7:00PM

Thursday, May 10 – Exhibition game in Vermillion, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00PM

Friday, May 11 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Saturday, May 12 – Exhibition game in Norfolk, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs – 6:30PM

Sunday, May 13 – Exhibition game in Huron, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00PM

Monday, May 14 – Exhibition game in Yankton, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00PM

Tuesday, May 15 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 16 – 8:00pm (Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park)