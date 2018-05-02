SIOUX CITY’S FARMER’S MARKET OPEN FOR BUSINESS

A sure sign spring is here is that the Sioux City Farmers Market has re-opened for business.

Spokesperson Becky Kempers says the market is now open every Wednesday and Saturday through the fall:

Kempers says the Farmer’s Market has room to add a couple of more vendors for anyone who may be interested in selling their produce or product:

The Farmer’s Market is open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1pm at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue in the northwest parking lot across from the Tyson Events Center.