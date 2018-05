POWER OUTAGE AFFECTS DOWNTOWN AREA

A POWER OUTAGE EARLY WEDNESDAY AFFECTED TWO AREAS OF SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN DISTRICT.

KATHY HARKEMA OF MID AMERICAN ENERGY SAYS THE OUTAGE WAS WEATHER RELATED:

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER’S ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING AND THE NEARBY JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS LOST POWER AROUND 3:30AM.

A MERCY SPOKESPERSON SAYS THE HOSPITAL ITSELF WAS NEVER WITHOUT POWER, BUT THE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING LOST POWER UNTIL AROUND NOON.

JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS CANCELLED ALL THEIR PROGRAMMING FOR THE DAY.

A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY POWER WAS ALSO OUT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AS WELL AS THE TROSPER HOYT BUILDING AND THE BANK NEXT DOOR TO THE L-E-C.

SGT, PAT HINRICHSEN OF THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS COURT HEARINGS WERE MOVED OUT OF THE L-E-C ACROSS THE STREET TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

HE SAYS THE POWER FAILURE DIDN’T AFFECT SECURITY AT THE JAIL:

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY DID NOT HAVE FIGURES AS TO HOW MANY CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED, BUT SAYS EVERYONE HAD POWER RESTORED BY THE NOON HOUR.