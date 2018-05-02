IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES “HEARTBEAT” ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

Republican lawmakers with control of the statehouse passed the so-called “heartbeat” bill early Wednesday, with back-to-back chamber votes along party lines.

The legislation would effectively ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exemptions for cases of rape and incest.

Republican Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City celebrated the Senate’s vote when they passed the measure around 2;20 a.m:

Critics say that would ban the medical procedure before some women know they’re pregnant.

Democratic Senator Matt McCoy of Des Moines called the bill “anti woman”:

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is anti-abortion, hasn’t indicated whether she’ll sign the bill into law.