FOUR PEOPLE CHARGED IN YANKTON SUICIDE SHOOTING

Yankton Police say four people are facing charges related to the suicide of a 17 year old girl in that city early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call advising them of a self-inflicted gunshot wound victim around 2:40 a.m.

The girl was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Yankton Police say 20-year-old Logan Winder, 19-year-old Logan Huber, 18-year-old Andrew Johnson and a 17 year old female have been detained and will receive ancillary charges in connection with the incident.

Police say this will be an ongoing investigation and that an autopsy of the victim has been completed and the gun used has been recovered.