CONVENTION CENTER PARKING LOT TO CLOSE AS MARRIOTT HOTEL WORK BEGINS

Preliminary work is about to get underway on a new hotel that will be constructed next to the Sioux City Convention Center.

The city’s Engineering Division is closing the intersection of 4th and Virginia Streets and also permanently closing the parking lot at the Convention Center.

That will allow a contractor to relocate public utilities and replace paving in conjunction with the work for the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

The five story, 151 room hotel will be constructed in the current parking lot of the convention center.

The street closure will begin the morning of Monday, May 7th and is anticipated to be completed by June 30th.

A detour utilizing Jones Street, 5th Street, and Court Street will be posted.