WOODBURY SUPERVISORS RE-DEDICATE TIME CAPSULE

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS CELEBRATED THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE TUESDAY WITH A PROCLAMATION AND A RE-DEDICATION OF THE TIME CAPSULE THAT HAD BEEN PLACED IN THE CENTURY OLD BUILDING.

SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR WAS THE FIRST OF THE FIVE SUPERVISORS TO READ PART OF A PROCLAMATION ON THE HISTORY OF THE COURTHOUSE:

SUPERVISOR MARTY POTTEBAUM READ HOW THE BUILDING IS NOW REGARDED NATIONALLY:

A TIME CAPSULE WAS THEN RE-DEDICATED IN THE CORNERSTONE OF THE COURT STRUCTURE.

THREE PRESENTATIONS TOOK PLACE ON THE BUILDING AND ITS HISTORY THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON.

PUBLIC TOURS OF THE COURTHOUSE WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 9AM UNTIL 3PM ON THURSDAY.