ONAWA STABBING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY (UPDATE)

Updated 2:29pm 5/1/18

TWO PEOPLE WERE STABBED DURING AN EARLY MORNING DISTURBANCE IN ONAWA, IOWA.

ONAWA POLICE SAY SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE INVOLVED IN THE DISTURBANCE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF 6TH STREET AROUND 5:30 A.M.

POLICE SAY THE TWO VICTIMS SUFFERED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WERE TAKEN TO BURGESS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.

THE ALLEGED ASSAILANT FLED THE SCENE FOLLOWING THE STABBING AND WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THAT SUSPECT, 20-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL ARCHAMBAULT JUNIOR OF SIOUX FALLS, IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A WARRANT ISSUED OUT OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE WEST MONONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON LOCKDOWN THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING BUT ONAWA POLICE SAY THERE WAS NO DANGER TO THE SCHOOL OR THE PUBLIC.