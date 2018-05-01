SIOUX CITY NURSING HOME FINED BY STATE FOR ALLEGED CARE VIOLATIONS

The State of Iowa has fined a Sioux City nursing home a total of $45,750 in penalties.

The fines levied against Casa de Paz stem from three separate incidents where residents allegedly died from neglect.

State documents allege that the facility employed incompetent caregivers, neglected residents who had life-threatening conditions and denied residents pain medication.

The sanctions come after state inspections from December, 2017 and March of this year.

The state fines are being held in suspension, which means the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will likely impose penalties for the same alleged violations.

Casa de Paz was fined over $120-thousand dollars last year by the federal agency and also had Medicaid payments temporarily suspended.

The nursing home and its parent company, Trillium Health Care, have not issued a response regarding the fines.