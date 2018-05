Sioux City Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Quality Inn and Suites at gunpoint late Monday night.

Police say the male suspect entered the hotel at 4230 South Lakeport around 11:15pm, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk on duty.

The suspect fled on foot with the money.

He is described as a 6 foot tall male around 30 years old who was wearing a gray hoodie and black colored pants.and shoes.