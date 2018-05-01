DEPUTY SLAIN IN JAIL BREAK ATTEMPT HONORED IN COUNCIL BLUFFS

A year after his death, a statue has been unveiled in downtown Council Bluffs to honor slain sheriff’s deputy Mark Burbridge.

The statue is of a horse without a rider and is located at the historic Squirrel Cage Jail in Council Bluffs.

It is part of the Horses of Honor project that memorializes officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says the horse is covered in images important to Burbridge, including scenes with motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and a badge:

Burbridge died May 1, 2017, during a jail escape in Council Bluffs that left two other officers injured.

Danker says one year later the incident is still fresh in everyone’s minds:

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was convicted in the shootings and is serving a life sentence.

Radio Iowa