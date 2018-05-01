DAKOTA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS MEETING TO TAKE PLACE

A Dakota City task force will host a public information meeting tonight (Tuesday) to share their findings on city infrastructure needs.

The meeting will take place at the Dakota City Fire Station at 208 S. 21st Street. at 6pm.

Dakota City has identified 23 fire hydrants that need to be replaced, along with 134 street panels, 15 catch basins, and more than 10 miles of stormwater mains that need to be inspected.

The task force recommendations would be funded by a proposed ½ cent sales tax that voters will decide on May 15th.

The Dakota City Council passed a resolution April 19th that adopts the task force recommendations if the measure passes.