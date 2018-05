WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CELEBRATES 100TH ANNIVERSARY

A WEEK OF EVENTS CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS UNDERWAY.

ERIN BERZINA OF THE CITY HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE SAYS A SPECIAL RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET.

ON WEDNESDAY, AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, CURATOR MATT ANDERSON WILL TALK ABOUT THE ORIGINS OF THE COURTHOUSE DESIGN:

THEN ON THURSDAY, BERZINA SAYS YOU WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO EXPLORE THE CENTURY OLD BUILDING:

FRIDAY THE TREASURE OF SIOUX CITY HISTORIC PRESERVATION AWARD WILL BE PRESENTED AT THE COURTHOUSE AT 10AM.

EVENTS WRAP UP SATURDAY WITH A COURTHOUSE DINNER AND PRESENTATION WITH HISTORIANS DR. GUY WILSON AND TIM SAMUELSON.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE DINNER.