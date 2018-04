SIOUX CITY MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOT FIRED IN FAMILY DISPUTE

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING CHARGES AFTER A SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING THAT POLICE SAY STEMMED FROM A FAMILY DISPUTE.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 2732 CHEYENNE BOULEVARD AT 10:30 FOR A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED AND A DISTURBANCE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY 23-YEAR-OLD GABRIEL NAVARRO HAD BEEN IN A DISPUTE WITH HIS FATHER IN THE HOME AND ALLEGEDLY SHOT A GUN AT HIM.

THE SHOT MISSED, BUT THE FATHER RECEIVED CUTS TO HIS FACE DURING THE STRUGGLE.

NAVARRO WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.