KING SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP DESERVES NOBEL PEACE PRIZE FOR NORTH KOREA EFFORTS

Iowa Congressman Steve King agrees with South Korea’s president that President Donald Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

King says the thought crossed his mind when Trump accepted the invitation of North Korea’s leader to meet in person and discuss getting rid of nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula.

King says this is the first step in opening up the border between North and South Korea and the possible reunification of the countries.

The looming question is whether North Korea and Kim Jong Un can be trusted after two previous summits this century have later proven fruitless.

King says he thinks North Korea this time is heading in the right direction.

King says he thinks the Trump Administration’s decision to drop a massive bomb in Afghanistan on an underground stronghold for al Qaida made Kim Jong Un worry Trump might bomb North Korea, too.