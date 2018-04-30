IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS MANY DRIVERS STILL TEXT WHILE BEHIND THE WHEEL

April has been distracted driving awareness month and a state trooper says it continues to be a problem in Iowa.
Sergeant Nathan Ludwig of the Iowa State Patrol says they see motorists texting driving every day on Iowa’s roadways despite a change in law that makes it illegal.
The law changed last July 1st so law enforcement officers don’t have to pull over violators for something else to charge them with texting and driving.
Ludwig says texting while driving can be a tough law to enforce.
Sergeant Ludwig believes auto manufacturers contribute to the distracted driving problem with the other things in cars.
Ludwig says a common misconception is that it’s legal to text when stopped at a stop sign or stoplight.
He says you can only legally text behind the wheel when your car is off the traveled portion of the roadway and at a complete stop.
Radio Iowa