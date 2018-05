THE HOT TEMPERATURES AND WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS CONTRIBUTED TO A SERIES OF GRASS FIRES IN THE AREA MONDAY.

THE WORST WAS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY NEAR ATOKAD PARK, WHERE SOME RESIDENTS HAD TO BE EVACUATED WHEN THE FIRE CROSSED HIGHWAY 20 IN THE ATOKAD DRIVE AREA.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

OTHER FIRES WERE REPORTED THROUGHOUT THE DAY BETWEEN LAWTON AND MOVILLE IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

WIND GUSTS REACHED 50 MILES AN HOUR AT TIMES, HELPING TO SPREAD THE FIRES.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH