YANKTON MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE IN CEDAR COUNTY DEATH

More charges have been filed against a Yankton, South Dakota man, who was arrested in March for allegedly lying to authorities in the death last June of a Cedar County, Nebraska woman.

26-year-old Derrik Nelson is now charged with motor vehicle homicide, tampering with evidence and drunken driving in connection with the A-T-V crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Jessi Anderson.

Nelson was previously charged in March with false reporting to a peace officer.

Court documents state that Nelson told authorities that he and Anderson had been drinking with three men from South Dakota State University, and that they followed them back to Nelson’s family farm.

Nelson claimed Anderson and the other men rode off on A-T-V’s without him and that he left the farm.

Video evidence showed that the three men never existed and that Nelson and Anderson were the only two involved in the incident.

Nelson’s father, John Nelson, has been charged with being an accessory to a felony.

Anderson was on a four-wheel A-T-V which failed to maneuver a T-intersection at a rural intersection.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.