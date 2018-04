HEELAN STUDENT’S MOVIES DRAWING ATTENTION FROM MAJOR FILM FESTIVALS

A SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT IS MAKING AN IMPACT IN THE MOVIE INDUSTRY, AND HAS ALREADY BEEN INVITED TO SUBMIT A FILM TO ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS FILM FESTIVALS.

SEAN MCGARRY IS A SENIOR AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WHO RECENTLY WON SEVERAL AWARDS FOR HIS SHORT HORROR FILM “INFECTION”.

IT CAME FROM AN IDEA THAT HE DEVELOPED OVER A COUPLE OF YEARS BASED ON HIS BEING A FAN OF ZOMBIE FILMS AND SHOWS LIKE “THE WALKING DEAD”:

OC……EASY ENOUGH TO FILM. ;24

HE SAYS HE WANTED TO BE A MOVIE EDITOR FROM A YOUNG AGE, AND BISHOP HEELAN’S FILM PRODUCTION CLASS HELPED EXPAND THAT PASSION:

OC……..TO BE FILMING. ;14

BUT “INFECTION” BECAME MUCH MORE THAN A CLASS ASSIGNMENT.

MCGARRY ENTERED HIS FILM IN SOME LOCAL COLLEGE COMPETITIONS AND WON AWARDS.

THEN CAME AN INVITATION FOR SOMETHING BIGGER:

OC…………AWARDS ON IT. :20

THAT LED TO MCGARRY BEING INVITED TO SUBMIT A FILM TO THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL.

HE IS NOW WORKING ON A NEW FILM FOR SUNDANCE:

OC………REALISTIC DRAMA. :22

AFTER GRADUATING FROM HEELAN THIS SPRING, MCGARRY WILL BE ATTENDING FILM CLASSES AT GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY IN ATLANTA.

THAT’S WHERE MARVEL STUDIOS AND PARAMOUNT HAVE FILMED RECENT MOVIES AS WELL AS AMC’S WALKING DEAD TV SERIES.

SO SOMEDAY SOON WHEN YOU’RE WATCHING THE END CREDITS OF A MOVIE, YOU MAY SEE SEAN MCGARRY’S NAME UP THERE ON THE BIG SCREEN.

THAT WILL BE PERFECT FOR MCGARRY, WHOSE PARENTS RUN SIOUX CITY’S ACME COMICS STORE.

HE’S BEEN WORKING AND ATTENDING COMIC CONVENTIONS AND EVENTS SINCE HE WAS IN GRADE SCHOOL.

PHOTO COURTESY BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL