FIFTEEN HOSPITALIZED IN MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH ON I-80 IN NEBRASKA

Fifteen people were hospitals following a crash involving at least 20 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Nebraska late Sunday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol says high winds kicked up dust from nearby fields and caused zero-visibility conditions on I-80 near the town of Aurora.

The patrol says crash impacted both east and westbound lanes and caused the closure of I-80 between Aurora and Henderson for more than two hours.

Eight people were transported to the hospital in Aurora, six to the hospital in York, and one person was transported by helicopter to Bryan Health West Hospital in Lincoln.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday and I-80 was reopened to both directions of traffic just before 8 p.m.