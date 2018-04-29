185TH AIR GUARD UNDERGOING MAJOR INSPECTION

As Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard was welcoming back 54 airmen and women from the Middle East last week, the unit was also in the midst of a major base inspection.

Base Commander Colonel Larry Christensen says a “capstone” inspection is taking place at the 185th:

The colonel says the inspectors check through the operations and records of the units over several days:

While the inspectors were there, the 185th held the welcome back ceremony for the airmen and families from their Fort Dodge based 133rd Guard Unit.

Colonel Christensen says that operation did not complicate the inspection visit:

The 185th has unit members currently deployed at a dozen locations around the world.