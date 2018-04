SIOUX CITY RESIDENT CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ABUSE OF TWO YOUNG GIRLS

A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WHO IS IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR THE ALLEGED SEXUAL ABUSE OF TWO YOUNG GIRLS.

32-YEAR-OLD JOSE ABEL ENRIQUEZ-BOTELLO IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AND IS ALSO BEING HELD FOR FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT ENRIQUEZ-BOTELLO ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ABUSED A TEN YEAR GIRL AT TWO DIFFERENT HOMES IN SIOUX CITY.

HE IS ALSO ALLEGED TO HAVE PERFORMED SEXUAL ACTS WITH ANOTHER GIRL STARTING WHEN THE VICTIM WAS FOUR YEARS OLD AND THAT HE CONTINUED THE ABUSE OF HER FOR FIVE YEARS.

ENRIQUEZ-BOTELLO IS A GUATEMALAN NATIONAL AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $100-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.