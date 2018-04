SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT & THEFT CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PAIR OF INCIDENTS AT STORES IN MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY.

22-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL ANTHONY EVANS IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, THIRD DEGREE THEFT AND ELUDING.

AUTHORITIES SAY EVANS WAS REPORTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING AT THE FAREWAY FOOD STORE ON SERGEANT ROAD.

HE THEN ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED A CLERK AT A NEARBY STORE.

EVANS FLED AND WAS EVENTUALLY CAPTURED AFTER A PURSUIT THAT ENDED IN AN ALLEY OFF SOUTH CORNELIA STREET.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.