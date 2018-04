EMPLOYEES OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE FOUND WATER COMING THROUGH THE CEILING ONTO SOME OF THE DESKS WHEN THEY CAME TO WORK FRIDAY MORNING.

BECKY MOREHEAD SAYS WATER HAD SOAKED THE CARPET AND DESKS AND THERE WAS EVEN WATER IN A LIGHT FIXTURE:

OC……..DURING THE NIGHT. :13

THE WATER WAS COMING FROM A FAUCET ON A SECOND FLOOR SINK IN THE COURTHOUSE THAT HAD BEEN LEFT RUNNING.

SOME COMPUTERS AND OFFICE FURNITURE WERE DAMAGED FROM THE DRIPPING WATER.