NEBRASKA GROUPS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPIOID MANUFACTURERS

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and Knox County have sued more than two dozen drug manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers.

Their attorney, Dave Domina, says the companies misled medical professionals and misrepresented the dangers and addictive risks of their drugs.

He says the costs associated with addictions have dramatically increased the costs of government operations for the Ponca Tribe and Knox County and says their budget and other resources can’t handle the rapidly growing problem.

Domina says he’d be stunned if similar cases aren’t filed by other counties or cities seeking to recover the costs.