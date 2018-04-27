LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HOLD “DRUG TAKE BACK” EVENT

On Saturday law enforcement agencies across the country will be conducting a “drug take back event”.

Sgt. Mike Manthorne of the Sioux City Police Department says to clean out your medicine cabinet:

OC………prescription drugs. :17

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Sgt. Manthorne says the attention to opioid pill abuse adds emphasis to this year’s pill collection:

OC…….off the street. ;14

The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps at the collection sites.

Sioux City will collect drugs at seven locations including the Hy-Vee’s on Hamilton Boulevard and Sgt. Road, the Floyd Boulevard Wal-Mart, the westside Fareway, Target, the downtown Walgreens and Drilling Pharmacy on Morningside Avenue.

In Sgt. Bluff, you may drop off unwanted pills at the Sgt. Bluff Pharmacy on Gaul Drive.

South Sioux City has a collection point at their Law Enforcement Center at 701 West 29th Street.

The event takes place from 10am until 2pm.