LITTER DASH VOLUNTEERS COLLECT OVER A TON OF TRASH

The totals are in from last week’s second annual Litter Dash community trash clean up in Sioux City.

Spokesperson Melissa Campbell says over a ton of trash was collected by an army of volunteers:

Over 1,800 volunteers, including 600 from North High School, went out into the community and picked up litter from City streets, trails, and parks.

Campbell says she was pleasantly overwhelmed by their collecting effort:

The 2019 Litter Dash is already scheduled for next April 19th.